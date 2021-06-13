Well earned awards for Falkirk Bairns in Queen's Birthday Honours
A number of people from the Falkirk area were mentioned in the Queen’s Birthday Honours including a Bairn who is now chief executive of City of Edinburgh Council.
Andrew Kerr, a former Falkirk High School pupil, was awarded the OBE for services to the public sector.
Mr Kerr leads the administrative branch of the council, one of the biggest employers in the city and his responsibilities for the council include elections both local and national.
Nicola Harvey (48) received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to health and social care and the community in Falkirk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was a key member of the Incident Response Team for her local healthcare partnership in Falkirk while continuing to undertake her duties as Home First manager.
Deborah Jackson (39), from Bonnybridge, also received a BEM for services to health and social care and was one of the key members of the Home First Team in Stirlingshire.