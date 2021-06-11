When Scotland hopefully hammer England at Wembley on Friday, June 18, Robert Walker will be there to see it, sitting beside brother Grant – and it’s all thanks to his wife and the Heart Scotland Drivetime competition run by DJs Des Clarke and Jennifer Reoch.

Robert’s wife Michelle was sitting in a doctor’s surgery with her son when Heart Scotland Drivetime presenters Des and Jennifer called her live on air to tell her she had won tickets to Scotland’s match against England at Wembley – as well as travel and accommodation expenses and £500 spending money.

That would have been exciting enough, but Michelle then told Des and Jennifer she had entered the competition as a surprise for Robert, who had been forced to shield throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Des Clarke delivered the good news to Robert about his dream Wembley trip

The other ticket to the game will be going to Robert’s “football mad” brother Grant, who now lives down in England, and has not seen Robert for two years.

Michelle phoned Robert live on air to tell him the news.

Stunned, Robert asked: “Is this a joke?”

Des said: “I’ll tell you what, this is an amazing thing, it’s a lovely thing for the family, a great reunion and also as you say, you and your brother are big football fans like myself.”

Robert soon recovered his composure and predicted a 1-0 win for Scotland.

