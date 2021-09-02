Falkirk Council invest over £50 million in replacement doors and windows scheme

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “Over £56 million will be invested over the first four years of the contract – Sidey Solutions will carry out the work in the west and central areas, while DCL Joiner and Construction will cover the east.

“Contractors will write to council tenants from September to arrange appointments to carry out measurement surveys with installation work starting in January

Falkirk Council is to invest over £50 million in a replacement doors and window programme for 15,00 properties

2022."

