Falkirk Council invest over £50 million in replacement doors and windows scheme
Over 15,000 council homes in the Falkirk area will be included in an eight year, multi million replacement doors and windows installation programme.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 12:15 pm
Updated
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 12:15 pm
A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “Over £56 million will be invested over the first four years of the contract – Sidey Solutions will carry out the work in the west and central areas, while DCL Joiner and Construction will cover the east.
“Contractors will write to council tenants from September to arrange appointments to carry out measurement surveys with installation work starting in January
2022."