Council blames tenants for bin build up in Grangemouth street
Complaints over Falkirk Council not uplifting rubbish led the local authority to hit back and point the finger at residents who are putting the wrong materials in the wrong bins.
Paragon Housing tenants in Claret Road got in touch with The Falkirk Herald this week concerning the growing problem with bins in the street.
It was stated the council had not uplifted some of the bins in the street for a number of months, leading to real concerns over health and safety for residents.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We rely on householders putting the correct materials in both the blue and burgundy bins. Unfortunately many of the recycling bins on Claret Road are frequently contaminated making the material more difficult to recycle.
"We cannot empty bins containing the wrong materials as this then contaminates other recyclates at our Material Recovery Facility at Roughmute. Our officers are in contact with the housing association to look at ways of improving this issue.”