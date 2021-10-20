Investigation launched following 'serious incident' at Falkirk area school

Falkirk Council confirmed police attended a school in the area on Tuesday, October 19 following an "incident" which is being investigated. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Police were called to a school in the area yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 19), and parents are understood to have been informed of a “serious incident”.

A spokeswoman for Falkirk Council told The Falkirk Herald: “Police officers attended one of our schools yesterday following an incident at the end of the school day.”

The spokeswoman added: “An investigation is ongoing.”

No further information has been provided at this time.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.