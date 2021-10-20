Investigation launched following 'serious incident' at Falkirk area school
An “incident” at a school in Falkirk district is under investigation, the local authority has confirmed.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:48 pm
Police were called to a school in the area yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 19), and parents are understood to have been informed of a “serious incident”.
A spokeswoman for Falkirk Council told The Falkirk Herald: “Police officers attended one of our schools yesterday following an incident at the end of the school day.”
The spokeswoman added: “An investigation is ongoing.”
No further information has been provided at this time.
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.