'I wouldn't say no to them coming back here next season' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie keen to keep teen pair who both scored in 5-1 win over Gretna 2008

Raith Rovers loanee Kieran Mitchell weighed in with two goals and Lennon Walker – signed from Dundee United until the end of the season – struck one to add to Devon Jacobs’ long distance opener and Lewis Hawkins’ 22nd minute headed strike following a Ryan Stevenson free-kick. Emile Ngoy tapped in a late consolation for the visitors at Newtown Park.

BU gaffer Christie said: “We’re just still searching for players who can help build the club, build the team to compete.

"Kieran is an out and out striker, a number nine, and Lennon can play up front or as an attacking midfielder.

"That was the best game both of them have had since joining us, but it was against a team near the bottom of the league.

"We need to go and do that against a team who is at the top of the league and see if they can play properly, compete properly and pass the ball properly against a better team than Gretna. That is still to be seen.

"They have both done well so far, so I wouldn’t say no to them coming back here.

"Kieran is contracted to Raith Rovers for next season but he’s done well so you never know.”

The acquisition of the two teenagers comes at a crucial time for the club, as Christie continues to try and boost his team’s prospects by adding more youthful pace and skill to his side.

He added: "We’re at a key point in our rebuilding process for the team and it will be going into next season as well.

"There will continue to be a big turnaround to get the team on the park which will allow us to compete at the top end of the league.

"We’re in the middle of it. It doesn’t happen overnight.

"We’ve got big games coming up and we’ve got a lot of boys back.

"We’re hopeful of putting a really competitive team out on the pitch to continue in the two cups that we’re in.”

United’s convincing win against Gretna came after the BUs had struggled in home defeats to Caledonian Braves (1-3) and Edinburgh University (2-4) in their previous two fixtures.

Christie said: “The level of performance in the games against Caley Braves and Edinburgh Uni was completely unacceptable.

"We just didn’t pass the ball at all. We were just kicking the ball the way we were facing, whereas against Gretna they were poor but we were very good.

"It was back to seeing a pattern of play, passing through the lines and playing like a Lowland League team.”

Bo’ness, 12th in the table with 35 points from 28 games, are getting a break from league duty tonight (Wednesday), as they host Petershill in the last 16 of the South Challenge Cup.

Christie, speaking before taking on Petershill, said: “It’s a big game for us because if we win we will qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament.”