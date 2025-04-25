Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Henderson admits the aftermath of the Bairns’ throwing away three points against Raith Rovers was a career low point.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falkirk ace, 28, has been one of the club’s top performers throughout what has been a stunning Scottish Championship campaign - but everyone on the pitch was culpable for what was in truth a complete capitulation last Saturday.

Having led 1-0 through Calvin Miller’s first-half effort, and subsequently defended for their lives with ten-man after Sean Mackie’s sending off, the Bairns totally went off the rails after conceding an 88th-minute leveller. Aiden Marsh’s header was swiftly followed by Paul Hanlon having all the time in the world to fire home in the box in injury-time. Dylan Easton’s penalty rubbed further salt in the wounds of the faltering Falkirk team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And having been just minutes away from all but securing Premiership promotion and the title - Henderson didn’t hide away from the disappointment.

Falkirk ace admits Raith Rovers reversal was ‘worst feeling of career’ so far

Ahead of the trip to Firhill tonight to take on Partick Thistle, he revealed: “It's probably the worst I've felt personally in my career. I'm probably sure a lot of the boys will feel the same but the gaffer's (John McGlynn) done really well in terms of coming in on the Monday and we discussed what went wrong and why it went wrong and then that's it, that's it. It's parked, it's done. The full focus is on this Friday night.

“The preparation has been the same. We had our day off on Tuesday instead of Wednesday but nothing in terms of preparation for the game. Listen, I have thought about this game a little bit more than usual because of what’s at stake, but that won’t affect me.

“I focus on the game and what I need to do to help win it when I go on the pitch. The occasion won’t make a difference to us going by what we have in the dressing room. All the boys would say the same - the boys just want the game to be here. “It’s good (that the match is the Friday night TV game).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We went for a team dinner on Monday. That helped keep everything positive and keep the negativity away. We sorted it out between us. The group is so tight away from football. We are all social and good pals. We went to Behind the Wall - and they do some good scran in there, I would highly recommend it! I got a player of year award which was really nice.”

Coll Donaldson ‘a big miss’ but other Falkirk stars will step up in defence

Henderson and his defensive team-mates will miss captain Coll Donaldson for the final two matches of the league season. The centre-back was ruled out by boss McGlynn late this week.

On the shake-up at the back heading to Glasgow’s West End, Henderson said: “Coll will be a huge miss. He's been playing with that injury for a number of weeks, and that's only a testament to him and his will to get through the games It will be a big miss, but Tom's (Lang) different class as well, so he'll come in and back me up at centre-half.

“Obviously Sean Mackie will be a big miss also. But then Leon (McCann) comes in. Leon was class all last year. He's had a wee bit of a difficult year this year, but that's football. Leon's the type of pro that he'll never let that affect him. He'll come flying in and be the same as Sean and defend and attack well.

“The back four are just as good as what we had previously, so we just need to remain solid and keep the clean sheet, and then we'll win the game.”