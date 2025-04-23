Falkirk boss John McGlynn: Football management will have broken up many marriages

Veteran boss John McGlynn is loving life as Falkirk manager with the Bairns on the cusp of second successive SPFL promotions (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk boss John McGlynn reckons the 24/7 nature of football management has “broken up many marriages” as he revels in the Bairns’ recent successes.

Having led the club to an invincible Scottish League One title last term, McGlynn has Falkirk sitting in pole position to make it two promotions in a row with two Scottish Championship fixtures remaining.

But the role isn’t always as rewarding – and McGlynn says he has sympathy for the likes of Charlie Mulgrew who recently resigned as Kelty Hearts boss, saying it was a “weight off his shoulders”.

The 63-year-old veteran said: “It's kind of a disease. If it's in you, it's in you. I had a full head of hair before I started this job - and now it's all gone! I've bitten my nails so much that there's no nails left.

"Of course, Charlie has been a top, top player and he had ambitions to be a manager. And you never know, he may change his mind actually a little bit further down the line.

"He's obviously had a little bit of a bad experience and it's not going so well for him. He may reflect a little bit later. He's probably just still very, very raw right now.

"Your first job when you go into management is so important. You have to make sure that you pick the right one, if you can. It's not always easy to pick the right one. But it is really, really important that first job.

"There can be a little bit of damage done and obviously there's a bit of scar tissue right now with Charlie."

McGlynn added: "It's not easy. It isn't easy. I'm glad to say that I've stood the test of time.

"I've been in the game a long time. I must be doing something right that I've managed to do that.

"You need a wife that's very patient, very understanding or you can lose your marriage. As I say, I do have. I'm very grateful for that.

"It's probably broken up many marriages as well because it's 24/7. It really is. Even when you're on holiday, you're not on holiday.

"Your mind, she can be talking to you, but you're away in another world. The next agent is going to call you or the agent you've got to call later on.

"A number of people have said to me, 'I just don't know how you do it'. But we love it. There's something about us.

"In these periods that we find ourselves in, you've got to embrace it. Where we are, it's a pleasure to be in the position that we're in."