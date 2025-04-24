Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Who the f**k are Crunchy Carrots?”

That was the question most Falkirk fans may have pondered when the Melville Street-based digital marketing company signed up as the Bairns’ front-of-shirt sponsor back in the summer of 2022.

Managing director Scott Henderson – a lifelong supporter of the club – and his team probably wondered what they had got themselves into when their unusual logo and name traversed the Scottish football social media landscape.

But it has been a fruitful partnership for Crunchy Carrots. Now synonymous with Falkirk – and John McGlynn’s history-making squad – it was an easy decision for Henderson to make when he renewed his deal with the club for another season earlier this year.

“I can remember walking just across the road down to Brockville when I was eight,” Henderson said speaking in Crunchy Carrots’ charming office. “Standing in the Hope Street end, being lifted over the turnstiles, the memories made with my dad – it isn’t just a sponsorship deal to me. Reaching the fourth year of being part of the club’s journey from being at its lowest point to where it is now is so special. When I was asked to do it (sign up as shirt sponsor) the club was at rock bottom. I was actually at a stag do when I was asked but I promise that didn’t sway the decision!

"I have a great relationship with Jamie (Swinney) and it is all about working as a partnership. We are wanting to create something that is a bit more than just a front-of-shirt sponsor. We are going to help re-skin the club’s website, things like that. I didn’t want to be a sponsor that turned up for one game a year. I love being able to take clients to Falkirk matches and of course for me, as a Falkirk fan, I am so proud to be attending matches with my boys knowing that we are the front-of-shirt sponsor.”

Crunchy Carrots are now the second-longest front-of-shirt sponsor in the Bairns’ proud history. And Henderson describes the “family feeling” as key.

Crunchy Carrots' youngest team member Arthur is loving all the extra attention that comes with being Falkirk principal sponsor (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk are hoping to be a Premiership side next season – and they will certainly be one of the only top-flight clubs who can truly say that their main sponsors all have local ties.

“You see it a fair bit these days, sponsors being faceless organisations,” Henderson explained. “We aren’t a global company who has tasked a corporate team with spending a marketing budget. It is my own cash and Crunchy Carrots needs to work for us and help us grow. You need to be able to connect on a personal level with the club and the relationship with the whole team at Falkirk is fantastic.

“Longevity doesn’t come with just buying a board. You have to really work together and we have certainly reached that stage. There is a community aspect too – the club do so much for the town and we want to tap into that. I’d like to think that we can be the blueprint for how sponsorship should work. You still need to have a narrow eye too.”

Henderson added: “You can’t just think from the heart. The sponsorship has been brilliant. Even in the first year, a trip to Hampden for a Scottish Cup semi-final. The club has had the most TV games outside the Old Firm. We’ve built so many professional relationships with Falkirk fans. We get our return. That’s what I was happy to extend and put up further financial commitment. Long-term value is massive too and that will come.”

The Bairns can all but secure promotion to the Premiership with a win at Firhill tomorrow night against Partick Thistle. And that is a remarkable turnaround from when Henderson first signed on as sponsor with Falkirk having just finished sixth in League One.

“Who the f**k are Crunchy Carrots?... I can remember that at the start, we actually loved it,” he said. “To be thinking about being in with the big boys is crazy for a small, young company. Even just saying it out loud. We’re punching above our weight. We got a big cheer at the recent recognition night, the fans are delighted to have Crunchy Carrots on board again. Everyone knows who we are now.”

Falkirk’s chief executive officer Jamie Swinney and Henderson outside Crunchy Carrots’ office on Melville Street (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Jamie Swinney, Falkirk’s chief executive officer, hailed the “exciting and successful” partnership. The Bairns’ supremo joined the club one year previous to the sponsorship deal and was instrumental in getting Crunchy Carrots on board.

He said: “On behalf of Falkirk, I wish to put on record our gratitude to Scott and the team at Crunchy Carrots for their fantastic support. Crunchy Carrots initially joined as front-of-shirt sponsors when the club was at its lowest ebb, so to now be committed to the club for next season as we now top the Championship, is both fitting and well deserved. They have played their part in our success and the brand is now synonymous with the Bairns, it truly has been and continues to be an exciting and successful partnership. We hope to be wearing the Crunchy Carrots brand as we aim to return to the Premiership for what will be a historic season.”