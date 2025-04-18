Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brad Spencer’s stunning Scottish Championship season so far was recognised by his gaffer earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s been on fire this season. Falkirk midfielder Brad Spencer has been the spark to so much of what has went right for his Bairns’ team-mates this campaign. And a lot of gone right.

Spencer’s side sit top of the Scottish Championship table with three games to go, and they can all but seal - or secure if Livingston have failed to defeat Ayr United - Premiership promotion tomorrow afternoon with a win against his ex-club Raith Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship title is in our own hands, says Falkirk midfielder Brad Spencer

“It's in our hands but I think at the end of the day, we would like for it to be wrapped up as soon as possible and hopefully that is this weekend,” Spencer said.

“It would be great to do it at home in front of our fans and the crowd would certainly love that - it would be a great night out after. It’s just about approaching the game first and foremost. It's not going to be an easy game. Raith are in good form, they have good players, they are a good team.

“They probably didn't start the season as well as they'd like but they've still got something to play for pushing for the play-offs. They're probably on the best run they've been this season. I've played with a number of the Raith boys myself. They have an experienced backline, they have guys like Dylan Easton.

“But we are just focusing on ourselves. The last time we played them here was a tough game and then the week after we went to their bit and beat them 2-0. So I think they obviously want a wee bit of revenge for that. We just need to focus on ourselves and try to play our game. I think it'll be a special, special place on Saturday but it's only going to be that if we produce in the park so it's down to us to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Teacher’s pet’ of Bairns’ squad earns Falkirk manager John McGlynn’s adulation

The club held its annual recognition night on Tuesday night with Liam Henderson coming up on top in terms of the men’s player awards. But gaffer McGlynn did ensure midfielder Spencer’s season was rewarded - naming him his player of the year.

“I picked up the manager's one,” Spencer revealed. That might surprise a few that I picked up that one! I did a TikTok with the club’s media team and there was a bit about me being the teacher’s pet. But it’s not the case! I think it was a pretty hard decision for the gaffer to make because there's so many boys that play well each week. So I was happy, obviously, to get that award.”

Spencer has played every minute of the Bairns’ league campaign, scoring eight goals and grabbing two assists during a brilliant campaign that will surely see him nominated for the PFA Player of the Year for the Championship.

“It’s something that I would love to try and get to the end of the season doing; if I could play every minute in the league,” he added. “So far I have so touch wood. Especially after coming off a season like last year when you put so much into it, and the one before that when I had a couple of injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It just puts to bed any idea that my body wasn’t healthy and I'm feeling so good now. I think it would be a very good thing to do, especially being a centre mid, it's not an easy position to play. I'd be really proud if I could do it.”

Falkirk ace Brad Spencer celebrates scoring the penalty that secured the Bairns' unbeaten League One title (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Squad’s experience of winning invincible League One title will come in handy

“I think it's easier saying it than doing it,” Spencer said ahead of the final run-in. “I know, obviously, when the game comes around, there will be nerves and excitement about the stadium. But we were in the same sort of position in the league last year and we were trying to go invincible.

“That will stand us in a good stead. We also have the likes of Scotty Arfield, who's been there and done it. And it's not just us three (including captain Coll Donaldson). There's Hendo (Liam Henderson), there's other boys, Calvin (Miller); they are all experienced players that have been in and around the game for a while, so it's just about going out and playing the match.

“The season could potentially be done in three games and you want to enjoy the ride and you don't want to wish it away too soon because you'll be looking back when you're running at pre-season next year wishing you were still in this moment. I think it's just about enjoying it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last time around, Falkirk secured the title early and then had five games to navigate with history on the line but they managed to secure an invincible campaign.

Getting the gaffer dancing again is Brad Spencer’s goal after Montrose celebrations

“Yeah, hopefully!,” Spencer joked when asked if he will trying to get McGlynn dancing again after the scenes in the aftermath of the 7-1 win at Link’s Park last year. “Hopefully we all are. We'll have a couple of drinks after that (if we secure the title), that's for sure because it's been a long season and it's not an easy league to win this.

“It's a very, very tough league and I've personally not done it so I just know how hard it is. If we can get him up dancing, it'd be great. We’ll be trying to get Smudger (Paul Smith) dancing too.”