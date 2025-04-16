Nicky Hogarth hopes to top dad's Falkirk appearance record after fab Championship season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nicky Hogarth is hoping to eclipse his dad’s appearance figure for Falkirk having played every minute every minute of the Bairns’ Scottish Championship campaign so far.

The ex-Graeme High pupil, 23, was in and out of the team in League One but he has secured the No 1 spot this term and has collected an impressive 17 clean sheets so far.

And having now played 79 times for the Bairns – Nicky isn’t too far off his dad’s 126 appearances during his four spell with Falkirk back in 1998 to 2002.

“I’m still trying to catch up to my dad on games played for Falkirk,” he said. “A couple of years ago, when the chance came to come here on a full-time basis I snapped the hand off. It was a really exciting time given my connection to the club.

Falkirk goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth in action v Ayr (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We’re not quite there yet (reached the Premiership), but if we manage to get over the line then I’m sure it’ll be special for all of us including my dad seeing me there.

“It’s really special the run we’ve been on, winning the league last year and playing well this season - it’s all positive. The first year I signed for Falkirk on loan it was League One and we didn’t win the league. It was unfinished business and we came back and were successful last year.

We’ve progressed as a team, our team spirit is excellent and the lads are all backing each other. That’s carried us a long way and we’ll need it in the final three games."

Falkirk lost a last-gasp goal at Ayr United last Friday night but sit nine points clear at the top heading into Saturday’s clash with Raith Rovers at home. The stopper had no chance with Ethan Walker’s near-post finish but Nicky did made a couple of cracking saves including tipping a George Oakley header onto the bar from close range.

“It was a really good ball in, one we’ve been looking at to try exploit and we did it against Queen’s Park,” he said. “We know how much of a threat that ball can be, thankfully I managed to get my feet across and get little fingertip on it.”

On the Bairns’ title tilt, Nicky added: “Our message has been one game at a time for a long time now. It’s a little bump in the road but there’s still a lot of positives to take from the game. Every game is a big game for everyone at this stage in the season. We just need to focus on ourselves and one game at a time - we’ve got Raith Rovers next.”