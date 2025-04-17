Sean Mackie on his stunning goal and 'frustrating' Ayr United draw

Sean Mackie celebrates his goal (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk ace Sean Mackie admitted conceding a late leveller last Friday night during an end-to-end 1-1 draw with Ayr United felt like a defeat.

And that’s despite the full-back, 26, scoring a stunning volley from 25 yards to hand the Bairns the lead just before the break at Somerset Park.

Mackie was in the right place at the time to slam home after Keelan Adams’ cross was deflected back out.

After surviving the majority of a second half which saw Ayr continually look to put the ball in the box early, home substitute Ethan Walker grabbed a point for the hosts with two minutes remaining when he fired home at the near post to deny Falkirk any hopes they had of sealing the Scottish Championship title at the weekend.

“We’d done so well defensively, held on for so long and then just one lapse in concentration cost us,” Mackie admitted. “That makes it feel like a defeat. We went in a half time 1-0 up and the gaffer (John McGlynn) said let’s get the clean sheet and win it. It was a good performance at a tough ground but we are frustrated.

“We’ve been grinding out results and have had a brilliant season. We haven’t lost too many poor goals like that.”

His goal was just his third of the league season, with his last prior being against Airdrie back in September, and Mackie admits it’s a collector’s item.

“I don’t score too many,” he said. “I think the last time I had scored a goal like that was when I was with Hibs’ under-20s. When it came to me, I just thought ‘hit the target’ and concentrated on that. Luckily it went in.”