Proceeds from the Bairns’ heritage kit sees Scottish Championship side donate £2k to Falkirk-based charity.

Falkirk FC have donated £2,000 to Seagull Trust Cruises - a local charity that provides free canal trips for people with special needs - thanks to funds raised through sales and sponsorship of this season’s heritage strip.

First-team duo Dylan Tait and Aidan Nesbitt were on hand to present a cheque on Thursday afternoon ahead of John McGlynn’s side facing Partick Thistle in a crucial Scottish Championship clash.

Building up the 150th anniversary campaign in 2026/27, the club are releasing special third kits related to the local area’s history, with this year’s effort following the Bairns’ striking gold and dark blue effort last term which supported Strathcarron Hospice in memory of Sir John de Graeme.

Seagull Cruises Trust chair John Sime with Falkirk duo Aidan Nesbitt and Dylan Tait | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

This year’s design pays tribute to Falkirk’s original strip, featuring a classic navy and white design and a graphic that incorporates 22 local landmarks - including the very canals where Seagull Trust Cruises operates.

The trust are based just off Gartcows Road and host two cruise boats in Falkirk. They also run a popular bookshop on the High Street with profits going to their continued running.

Falkirk’s heritage kit helps ‘deliver meaningful impact’ to local charities

“We are very grateful to Falkirk Football Club for making a substantial donation to us from sales of this year's heritage strip,” John Sime, chair of the Seagull Trust in Falkirk, said.

"Seagull Trust Cruises is a local charity providing free canal trips for people with special needs. We have been operating in Falkirk for over 40 years. Congratulations to Falkirk Football Club on a successful season."

Sean Skelly, commercial manager at Falkirk FC, added: "The Heritage Kit was designed to honour our history and support our community. It’s fantastic to see it deliver meaningful impact through a donation to an organisation like Seagull Trust Cruises, which does vital work for so many."

Falkirk currently sit top of the second-tier table and are still in pole position to win promotion to the Premiership.