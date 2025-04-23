Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk hoped to bring a bumper away crowd to Firhill on Friday night for the crucial Scottish Championship clash.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns had requested extra briefs after selling out the Colin Weir Stand over the weekend - but Partick Thistle say they are unable to house Falkirk fans in another stand owing to external factors.

Back in 2013, when Thistle had the chance to seal top-flight promotion at the Falkirk Stadium, the Bairns had handed the Jags’ extra tickets and it was hoped that the gesture would be returned this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk could all but seal Premiership promotion with a win on Friday night with Livingston currently three points behind with a worse-off goal difference.

Partick Thistle unable to provide tickets in another stand for Falkirk fans

“Partick Thistle would like to provide a second update on ticket sales for Friday night’s William Hill Championship fixture against Falkirk at The Wyre Stadium at Firhill,” a spokesperson confirmed.

“As mentioned on Monday discussions between the clubs and other agencies were being held and we would advise that we are not in a position to release any additional areas within the ground to Falkirk supporters. We investigated thoroughly providing additional capacity within other areas of the stadium to away supporters, however this move would have meant incurring police costs which would have far outweighed the revenues generated from the ticket sales.”

A small number of extra tickets in the Colin Weir Stand, originally set for complimentary briefs, have been made available and they will go on sale to Falkirk fans tomorrow (Thursday) at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite not being able to secure tickets in the Jackie Husband Stand, Falkirk thanked Thistle for “exploring” the possibility of being to hand over a larger away allocation.

Small number of away tickets to go on sale on Thursday for Falkirk fans

“The club can now provide an update regarding tickets for Friday’s game with Partick Thistle,” a Bairns’ spokesperson said.

“With the away allocation selling out on Friday evening, the club requested additional tickets to be made available to Falkirk supporters in another part of the stadium. Partick Thistle discussed this with the various stakeholders, however we have now been informed it will not be possible. We wish to thank Partick Thistle for taking the time to explore this option on behalf of Falkirk FC.

A small number of additional tickets within the Colin Weir Stand, where Falkirk supporters are seated, will go sale to Falkirk supporters tomorrow at 10am via Fanbase. The club wishes to take the opportunity to once again thank all Falkirk supporters for the incredible backing week in week out. COYB.”

Falkirk travel to Firhill for a 7.45pm kick-off in Glasgow’s West End with the penultimate match of the Championship season also being broadcast live by BBC Scotland.