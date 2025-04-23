Falkirk donate nearly £3k to three local causes including Strathcarron Hopsice

Falkirk’s commercial manager Sean Skelly presents the hospice cheque (Photo: Falkirk FC)

Three district charities have benefitted from Falkirk’s unclaimed Behind the Wall 50/50 half-time draw winnings.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns handed over cheques to various organisations earlier this month, totalling £2,830. The unclaimed winnings were donated to Strathcarron Hospice, Maggie’s Forth Valley, and the Falkirk Football Heritage Trust.

The total was divided between the three charities following a Falkirk Supporters’ Society vote to decide where the money went, with 25 per cent going to Maggie’s, 25 per cent to the Heritage Trust, and 50 per cent to Strathcarron Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Kennedy, corporate fundraiser at Strathcarron Hospice, said: “I would just like to add our heartfelt thanks to all the Falkirk fans for this wonderful donation. This can provide two full days of care for someone around the clock who needs us, giving them specialist end of life care and helping them and their loved ones to make the most of the time they have left together. The fans also donated a further £1446 at our stadium collection in March.”

Lorna Keddie, centre fundraising organiser, Maggie’s Forth Valley, added: “This incredible contribution will enable us at Maggie’s Forth Valley to continue providing our unique programme of practical and emotional support to those living with cancer, and their loved ones.

Alan Brown of the Falkirk Football Heritage Trust also commented: “These funds will go towards completing the heritage trail at the stadium and allow us to showcase the rich history of the club in the lead up to our 150th anniversary season.”