Hamilton Accies have learned their fate ahead of meeting Falkirk on Friday night as the Scottish Championship season comes to a close.

The South Lanarkshire club - who revealed earlier on Thursday that they would be aiming to play at Broadwood in Cumbernauld next term after being unable to agree suitable terms at New Douglas Park - were handed a 15-point deduction by the SPFL last month for a series of rule breaches.

And it has now been confirmed that John Rankin’s side have lost the appeal, meaning the points penalty remains, officially relegating them to Scottish League One ahead of tomorrow night’s showdown.

Falkirk can secure the second-tier title and Scottish Premiership promotion if they match or better second-placed Livingston’s result. The Lions host Partick Thistle at home at the same time. Both sides sit on 70 points with the Bairns ahead on by a stronger goal difference (eight).

Accies chairman Jock Brown said in a club website statement: "The club is obviously very disappointed at the outcome of the appeal to the SFA tribunal, where the decision of the SPFL tribunal was upheld with the result that the 15-point deduction stands.

"The board is prevented from making any further comment on the matter by SPFL regulations but will communicate further with supporters in early course."

Hamilton Accies’ SPFL charges

The independent disciplinary tribunal found Accies guilty of four offences, including the non-payment of players and not acting in "good faith" about the removal of a previous transfer ban.

The other charges relate to: Giving incorrect information to the league about stadium ownership; A late submission of their membership criteria for the season; Failing to meet the required standard of Scottish FA licence (Bronze) to participate in the league; There was also a fine of £9,000, £2,500 of which is suspended pending any further indiscretions.