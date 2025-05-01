Falkirk fans raise over £8k for Ultras 1876 group after disturbance and 'theft of tifo materials' by yobs
The Bairns’ Ultras 1876 group started a fundraising campaign via GoFundMe which has already coined in over £8k in less than 24 hours following the ‘raid’ which took place at The Falkirk Stadium.
Club captain Coll Donaldson and first team star Brad Spencer have donated, along with other Falkirk officials and main shirt sponsor Crunchy Carrots rallying to the cause.
Materials related to a tifo display for the Scottish Championship clash against Hamilton Accies and other items have vanished ahead of tomorrow night’s match. Falkirk can secure the title and Scottish Premiership promotion if they better or match Livingston’s result.
Claims that rival SPFL ultras ‘stole’ items from Falkirk’s group
Radical fan website Hooligans.cz reports that a rival ultras group ‘broke into the Falkirk Stadium’ and ‘stole various items belonging to the Ultras 1876 group’. Images and video footage from an unnamed source show the group’s display for tomorrow’s night match and other material on the floor, claiming that a rival SPFL side’s group were invovled.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Tuesday, May 29, 2025, we were made aware of a group of youths gaining access to a football ground and causing a disturbance in the Stadium Way area of Falkirk. Enquiries are at an early stage.”
The Falkirk Herald understands that Police Scotland is now in possession of CCTV footage identifying the perpetrators and their vehicles.
Over 7,200 fans will make up the home end tomorrow night as Falkirk look to make it back to top flight after a 15-year hiatus.
