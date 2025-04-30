Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk boss John McGlynn has been named as one of three contenders for the Scottish Managers and Coaches Association manager of the year award.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Hibs gaffer David Gray are also in the running for the top PFA Scotland prize after tallying up votes from their fellow professionals in the dugout.

McGlynn, 63, won the award last season for guiding the Bairns to an unbeaten Scottish League One campaign. He has been nominated for the second season on the spin with his Falkirk side close to completing a second successive promotion and league title triumph.

If his side match or better Livingston’s result this Friday night, they will secure the Scottish Championship title and promotion to the Scottish Premiership. When McGlynn and assistant Paul Smith joined Falkirk back in summer of 2022 - the Bairns had finished the previous season in sixth place in Scottish League One and were at the lowest ebb in the club’s existence.

McGlynn would be the first Scottish manager to clinch the top manager title three times - having also claimed the award in 2011 when in charge of Raith Rovers. The winners of the men’s and women’s manager prizes, as well as the PFA Scotland player awards, are announced at a dinner on Sunday, May 4.

Parkhead boss Rodgers has his side on track to lift a domestic treble, having already sealed the top-flight title and the Premier Sports Cup while Hibs hero Gray has side side sitting third in the Premiership table after a remarkable turnaround at Easter Road.

Stenhousemuir-born Glasgow City gaffer Leanne Ross in running for for women’s award

The PFA Scotland women's manager of the year shortlist was also announced on Wednesday with Stenhousemuir-born Leanne Ross a nominee. The Glasgow City manager is up against fellow SPWL top six bosses Jo Potter of Rangers, Hibernian's Grant Scott and Paul Brownlie of Motherwell. City sit third in the table, three points behind leaders Hibs. They take on second-placed Rangers tonight.