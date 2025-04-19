Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Bairns’ brilliant second-tier season so far has been recognised with four Falkirk stars making the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McGlynn’s team are closing in on promotion to the Scottish Premiership after winning the League One title last term - and they have have impressed all-campaign long.

The most impressive inclusion in the starting eleven is flying full-back Keelan Adams. The 23-year-old former Cumbernauld Colts star has made the step up from the Lowland League to the Championship with real ease. He has been ever-present this season so far, managing a couple of goals and four assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Henderson has also been included after impressing at centre-back. Having shone in the middle of the park previously, the 28-year-old moved into the backline to cover injuries and he has helped Falkirk to 21 wins out of 33 outings. The Bairns have only conceded 27 goals.

In midfield, Brad Spencer was named in the team by his fellow peers. The ex-Raith Rovers ace is one of second-tier’s most gifted footballers and he has also managed to net eight times, assisting twice too. Rounding off the Falkirk inclusions is Calvin Miller - who has enjoyed a stunning end of the season. The tricky winger has grabbed nine assists and eight goals this term.

“Congratulations to Brad Spencer, Liam Henderson, Calvin Miller, and Keelan Adams for their inclusion in the Championship team of the year!,” Falkirk said on social media platform X. “The boys have been on fire all season, let's keep it going!”

The full team of the season for Scottish football’s second tier was revealed by players’ union PFA Scotland on Friday.

PFA Scotland Championship team of the year in full - voted for by the players

Jérôme Prior – Livingston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keelan Adams – Falkirk Ryan McGowan – Livingston Liam Henderson – Falkirk Scott McMann – Ayr United

Jamie Brandon – Livingston Brad Spencer – Falkirk Ben Dempsey – Ayr United

Robbie Muirhead – Livingston George Oakley – Ayr United Calvin Miller – Falkirk