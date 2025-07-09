UFO group issue open invitation to true believers in Falkirk area
The Calvine UFO was a reported sighting of an unidentified flying object near Calvine in Perthshire 35 years ago.
According to reports, on August 4, 1990, two young men, who were working at a hotel in Pitlochry, were taking a stroll on the A9 to Calvine near the Cairngorms when they saw a huge diamond-shaped object, about 100 feet long, hovering silently in the sky above them.
Minutes later an RAF Tornado fighter jet circled the object and one of the hotel workers on the ground below took his camera out and snapped a few pictures before the object shot vertically upwards and disappeared into the night sky.
The hotel staff took their photos to a national newspaper, but no story was ever printed and it was said the photographs were passed to the Ministry of Defence.
A copy of one of the images made headlines when it resurfaced in 2022.
Researchers believe the man who took the Calvine photo hails from the Falkirk area and are keen for him to attend a special event scheduled to take place in Blair Atholl Village Hall from 2pm on Saturday, August 2.
A research team spokesperson said: “The event in Blair Atholl on August 2 will include an exhibition and a presentation from researchers. We have confirmed the photographer who took the Calvine picture is not only from Falkirk but is still residing there.
“We hope he will come forward and share his unique perspective.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.