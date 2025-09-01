Disappointment as Colour Pop Festival in Grangemouth's Zetland Park cancelled

A weekend of music, colour and fun which had been due to take place in a Grangemouth park at the weekend has been cancelled.

Organisers of the Colour Pop Festival announced on Monday that the two-day event planned for Zetland Park on Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7 will no longer be going ahead due to “unforeseen circumstances” outwith their control.

The event, organised by Bounce in the Park, had promised live music from acts including tributes to Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as live sets by Zander Nation both days.

It also offered an inflatable zone, stunt bike show, fun fair, food trucks, market stalls and some well known characters.

Those attending had been advised to dress in white for the ultimate colour experience with colour bomb powder during each musical act.

However those with tickets for the weekend’s events have been left disappointed after organisers announced the cancellation with less than a week to go.

In a post on social media, Bounce in the Park stated: “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances outwith our control, this weekend’s ColourPop Festival at Zetland Park, Grangemouth will not be going ahead.

“We know how disappointing this news is, and we want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported the event and purchased tickets.

“Skiddle will automatically issue a full face-value refund – you don’t need to do anything. Refunds will be processed back to your original payment method shortly.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, and we are truly sorry for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your support and understanding.”