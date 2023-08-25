Sinclair Academy in Winchburgh opened its doors on Tuesday, August 15, to 80 first year pupils.

It is the third and final school built as part of the Winchburgh Schools Campus project, the council’s largest ever investment in education at more than £60 million.

Winchburgh Academy, Holy Family Primary and a shared sports block have already opened on the site.

The 80 first year pupils who will have the school to themselves for the first year!

Pupils and their parents/carers were greeted by a piper when they arrived at school for the first time, with a breakfast reception organised to mark the big occasion.

This was followed up by a special assembly, where every pupil was given a welcome bag, followed by a class which their key adult was allowed to attend with them.

The morning was rounded off with the short trip to neighbouring Holy Family Primary School for a joint Mass.

Dr Gerry Burns is the first to hold the post of Sinclair Academy head teacher and has already spoken of his excitement at taking on the new role. Now, he’s delighted to have welcomed the first intake of pupils.

It's a new beginning for the school and its very first intake of pupils.

He said: “We had a fantastic first day at Sinclair Academy – thanks to all the pupils, parents/carers and staff who shared it with us.

“It’s a huge privilege to be part of a new school opening, as we start to build a brand-new school community of learning and faith.