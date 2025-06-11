Moving south: Bus firm enters into relocation consultation and looks to close down Falkirk operations

Over 400 jobs are now at risk after Alexander Dennis announced it is entering into a consultation on a new strategy for its UK manufacturing operations which will see it move to a single base in Scarborough.

This means its Scottish based manufacturing operations in Camelon and Larbert, which have already been reduced in recent years, would be discontinued and the sites closed.

Production lines would be suspended upon the completion of current contracts.

The statutory consultation places up to 400 roles at Alexander Dennis at potential risk of redundancy. This represents approximately 22 per cent of Alexander Dennis’ workforce.

Alexander Dennis has announced it plans to close down its Falkirk area operations to relocate to one single base in Scarborough (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The company expects a follow-on impact in its domestic supply chain, where it has spent over £1 billion in the last five years with its 1000 suppliers in all parts of the UK.

For every job in bus manufacturing, there is a multiplier of three to four jobs in the wider supply chain and support services.

Alongside the new manufacturing strategy, Alexander Dennis is making changes to the structure and management of key customer support teams to drive a clearer focus on quality and reliability, delivery to targets, and communications.

Paul Davies, Alexander Dennis president and managing director, said: “We are proposing a new UK manufacturing strategy to underpin financial sustainability and lower operating costs in the face of changing and challenging market dynamics.

“Together with our parent NFI Group, we are extremely proud of our UK history and legacy dating back to 1895 and firmly believe in our people, products and business.

"We must take significant action to drive efficiency to allow our operating model to be competitive. It is extremely regrettable as part of this, we must place jobs at potential risk of redundancy and propose to cease manufacturing operations at some of our facilities.

“While stakeholders have been sympathetic of the situation, the stark reality is that current UK policy does not allow for the incentivisation or reward of local content, job retention and creation, nor does it encourage any domestic economic benefit.

"We have warned of the competitive imbalance for some time and would like to see policy and legislative changes that incentivise the delivery of local benefit where taxpayer money is invested.

"We strongly believe funding that supports public transport should lead to investment in local jobs, domestic supply chains, technology creation and a recurrent tax base.

“It is our hope the forthcoming industrial strategy will provide reassurance that there is value in manufacturing within the borders of the UK and we remain hopeful of policy and legislative changes that increase the UK’s focus on support for domestic manufacturing.

"Our new strategy would allow us to respond appropriately to increase local production if structural changes are made.”

Responding to new of the consultation, Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank said: “I will exhaust every option to make sure this threat to Scotland’s century long history of bus manufacturing does not get lost to the industrial failure that this consultation constitutes.

"My sole priority in for the period of the consultation is to fight for the jobs of the bus manufacturing workers in my town. I will continue to work tirelessly with the company and UK Government to advocate for solutions that maintain bus manufacturing in Falkirk."

