New farm-based microbrewery launches hand-crafted beers near Falkirk area

Strangers Brewing Co has set up its operation at the eco-friendly Narrowboat Farm on the outskirts of Linlithgow.

The business hopes to begin brewing this winter after it converts an old vegetable shed into a microbrewery over the summer and autumn.

The range will include craft-brewed lagers, pale ales, bitters, red ales, porters and stouts, with specials influenced by the seasons and what can be foraged on the farm.

Brett Welch, Strangers Brewing Co founder and head brewer. Contributed.

Strangers Brewing Co will produce a changing menu of beers, influenced by local ingredients and seasonal produce.

Customers will be able to join a members community which will provide them with a monthly beer subscription.

Members of the public will also be able to support the brewery conversion through a crowdfunding campaign this summer.

Brett Welch, founder and head brewer, said: “We wanted to make beers that people would really enjoy, in a way that’s well-rooted into the local landscape and the local community.

Strangers Brewing Co has set up a base at Narrowboat Farm near Linlithgow. Contributed.

“Strangers will be a sustainable company and will give back to the farm where we’re based.”

The brewery takes its name from the Linlithgow town motto: ‘St Michael is kind to strangers’.

All customers who become a member – by subscribing to the monthly beer deliveries or supporting the crowdfunder – will be invited to share feedback and suggestions for future beer specials.

Brett added: “The name is meaningful to us, because the way we’ve set up our business is to invite everyone to be a part of it – they’re strangers no more.

“We know that people appreciate great beer with genuine local provenance, and they’ll be in good company here.”

Opportunities for involvement in the brewery will start almost immediately, as Strangers Brewing Co will launch a fundraising initiative in a bid to raise the funds needed to purchase its brewing kit.

The money received will also supports its plan to convert existing farm ponds into a new wetland habitat to help manage the drainage from the brewery.

Further announcements will be made next month when the crowdfunder opens. Visit strangersbrewing.co.uk for further information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.