Falkirk property: Dazzling interior design makes this immaculate 5-bedroom detached house a true work of art

The care and thought that has gone into both the interior and exterior make this beautifully presented, walk-in condition property, a real feast for the eyes.

The ground floor accommodation comprises welcoming reception hall, spectacular WC, bright and spacious living room, high spec kitchen with stunning views over the Forth Valley and Ochil Hills, dining area with patio doors to the garden, utility room, and family/dining room.

Upstairs features five bedrooms with fantastic storage, two with en-suite shower rooms, and a modern, sleek bathroom.

Externally, a large driveway to the front leads to an integral garage, while the large and well stocked rear garden is a wonderful feature, and there is also a further garden to the side.

On the market with Falkirk Homes for offers over £344,995, more details can be found HERE.

