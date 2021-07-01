Linlithgow town centre road closed due to 'damaged chimney'

High Street has been closed as a result of the issue, with emergency services currently at the scene.

A West Lothian Police statement read: “The High Street in Linlithgow is currently closed after a report of a damaged chimney.

Linlithgow's High Street has been closed by police over a report of a damaged chimney. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“The structure is being assessed and the road will be closed as a precaution to allow this to take place.

“The closure is expected to last around an hour. Thanks for your patience.”

