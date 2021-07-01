Linlithgow town centre road closed due to 'damaged chimney'
Linlithgow town centre has been shut off to traffic due to a “damaged chimney”.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 4:12 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 4:13 pm
High Street has been closed as a result of the issue, with emergency services currently at the scene.
A West Lothian Police statement read: “The High Street in Linlithgow is currently closed after a report of a damaged chimney.
“The structure is being assessed and the road will be closed as a precaution to allow this to take place.
“The closure is expected to last around an hour. Thanks for your patience.”