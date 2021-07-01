Linlithgow town centre road closed due to 'damaged chimney'

Linlithgow town centre has been shut off to traffic due to a “damaged chimney”.

By Jonathon Reilly
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 4:12 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 4:13 pm

High Street has been closed as a result of the issue, with emergency services currently at the scene.

A West Lothian Police statement read: “The High Street in Linlithgow is currently closed after a report of a damaged chimney.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk crash: Significant delays following three vehicle road traffic collision...
Linlithgow's High Street has been closed by police over a report of a damaged chimney. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“The structure is being assessed and the road will be closed as a precaution to allow this to take place.

“The closure is expected to last around an hour. Thanks for your patience.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

Linlithgow