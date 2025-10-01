The potions are brewing and the scrolls are ready – it’s spellcasting time at The Lonely Broomstick. | The Lonely Broomstick

A witchcraft and potion-making class in Falkirk is offering over 50% off via Wowcher – and includes butterbeer, spell lessons and a personalised Hogwarts letter.

It’s not every day you stumble across a proper potion-making class tucked away in central Scotland. But at The Lonely Broomstick in Falkirk, that’s exactly what’s on offer – and it’s become something of a cult hit for families looking for a bit of hands-on magic.

The hour-long Witchcraft and Potions Class is ideal for young witches and wizards aged six and up, and includes everything from mandrake handling and spell-casting to concocting your own potion to take home. Every child leaves with a certificate and – in a lovely touch – a personalised Hogwarts-style acceptance letter. There’s butterbeer on hand too, served hot or cold depending on how you like your refreshments in the wizarding world.

We’ve found a deal on Wowcher offering entry for two for £29 (usually £65), with further discounts for three or four participants. That’s a saving of up to 55% – not bad for a school holiday activity that promises more than a bit of sparkle.

The venue has become a go-to for parents in the know, with weekend slots available throughout the school holidays and term time. Sessions are fully hosted, with a sense of theatre and story woven throughout – and for kids who are Potter-obsessed (or just love a bit of drama), it’s a well-pitched mix of fun and fantasy.

More than 300 people have already snapped up the offer through Wowcher, so it’s worth getting in early if you’re hoping to secure a slot during October break or as an early Christmas treat.

