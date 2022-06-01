The Killers: Falkirk Stadium prepares for concert after 30 month wait

But instead of the six month lead in to the concert, its been 30 months as a global pandemic put the plans on hold.

Initially it was rescheduled for 2021 before that too had to be put on hold and by this time another night had been organised so keen were Scottish fans to hear from Brandon Flowers and the band.

The Mr Brightside hitmakers were only due to play one Scottish date on Monday, June 6 but as demand for tickets grew they added in the following night, June 7.

Falkirk Stadium had originally been chosen to host the opening show of a nine-date tour in May and June, 2020.

It would have been one of the first to feature tracks from the sixth studio album, Imploding the Mirage, which was eventually released in August 2020.

The group will arrive in Falkirk after playing two nights at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Their two-night stint will be the first concerts at the local stadium since 2018 when Little Mix delighted their fans with a gig – but it will probably be a different audience turning up for The Killers.

Previously acts to Rock the Stadium include Elton John, Rod Stewart, Status Quo, Sir Tom Jones and Madness.

Support act on Monday will be Blossoms and Supergrass on Tuesday.

In a statement from the group last year when they announced another postponement, they said: “UK and Ireland friends… We’re sorry, but there’s no way around this. These will be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honoured, so we really hope you can still join us!”

There are only a handful of tickets available for the first night but some are still available from Ticketmaster for Tuesday.

Doors will open at 5.30pm.

People are reminded that the roads around the stadium will be particularly busy when people are entering and leaving the concert and to try to find alternative routes if possible.