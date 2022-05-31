Grangemouth police impound 18-year-old driver's BMW

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers observed a BMW near Oxgang Road, Grangemouth and checks confirmed there was no insurance or tax on the vehicle. However, the driver didn’t stick around to discuss the matter.

"Our traffic vehicles have in car cameras, so the driver was quickly identified as not driving in accordance with his licence either. So to the 18-year driver – you know who you are – we say, please visit your local police station to reclaim your car.

The BMW was seized by police and the 18-year-old driver reported to the Procurator Fiscal

“He is being reported to the Procurator Fiscal whether he reclaims his seized car or not.”