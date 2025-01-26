'Shocked' - Former Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn slams Callumn Morrison's surprise transfer request

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Flabbergasted ex-Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn revealed his ‘shock’ and ‘disappointment’ after former team-mate Callumn Morrison handed in a bombshell transfer request.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the manner of the move – especially with Falkirk previously winless in three before yesterday’s success over Raith Rovers and assistant manager Paul Smith’s recent heart attack – left League One invincible McGinn hurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sportsound radio programme, the St Mirren youth coach and pundit said: ‘There were two bits I was disappointed with: the timing and just the manner of it.

18-02-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Alloa Athletic FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 25. SPFL cinch League One. Callumn Morrison 7 and Stephen McGinn 4 at the end of the game.

‘From being in that dressing room, I know how approachable the manager (John McGlynn) is. He is such a player-led manager. He gives you the benefit of the doubt more than most. He just wants you to do well.

‘I was shocked he went to Jamie Swinney. Having been at Falkirk - I can’t believe he went to the chief executive. John would have been disappointed with the timing of it.

‘But if he (Callumn) went to him and said ‘Listen, I’ve got the opportunity to do this, I have a young family…’ John would have done anything he could have to have helped him get something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘And obviously with the timing of everything with Paul (Smith) too.’

22-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. GLASGOW. Celtic Park. Celtic FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL Premier Sport Cup. Scottish League Cup Quarter-final. Stephen McGinn and John McGlynn.

McGinn also reckons that Morrison – who was left out of Saturday’s squad and now could be set for a January exit – had the chance to etch his name as a club legend with the Bairns chasing a second successive title.

‘He’d have been up there with modern-day Falkirk legends,” he added. After all of the suffering (in League One). For what we could have gone on to achieve, he’d have been up there with the likes of Russell Latapy.

‘For a generation of Falkirk fans, he has been the guy. He’s produced so many big moments. I’m not sure who is advising him - I don’t know what the plan is.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Falkirk’s 2-0 win at Raith, which kept them two points clear at the top over resurgent Ayr United in second, McGinn added: ‘I was delighted for John, Paul, and the players - who have the fans' total trust and faith in them after what they have done for the club.

‘They got the win after such a difficult week and it was a statement victory when you looking to try and go on to win a league title.’