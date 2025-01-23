Falkirk boss John McGlynn explains Callumn Morrison transfer request with winger 'unlikely' to leave in January

Falkirk ace Callumn Morrison has asked to leave the club (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn reckons Callumn Morrison will see out the remainder of the Bairns’ William Hill Championship campaign despite having a transfer request granted.

The winger, 25, made his intentions known to the club this week that he wanted to leave Falkirk, with his request to be placed on the transfer list being leaked late on Wednesday.

A former Hearts prospect, Morrison has shone since joining the Bairns in the summer of 2020 and was the club’s top marksman last term, leading the team to the League One title.

“You just have to accept it,” McGlynn said after the news was leaked: “When you’ve been in the game for so long, you just take it in your stride really, it wasn’t a big deal to me.

Callumn Morrison and John McGlynn after Falkirk's 3-3 draw with Dunfermline (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“It was leaked. The way the world is these days, it is hard to keep things in-house in general.

"The reaction will have been mixed I am sure – he has been great for the club and we have been great for him."

Explaining why the Bairns’ hierarchy accepted Morrison’s request, he added: “Callum's approached the club and said that he wanted to go on the transfer list. It is one of those – you're damned if you do and you’re damned if you don't.

“We could have been awkward about it but we felt it was right to respect his wishes. What’s the point? Callumn is a valued member of our squad and we don’t want to lose him.

“But we took everything into consideration; sometimes it can go the other way if you say no. They might feel like they haven’t been allowed to go.

“There is no individual bigger than the football club. The football club has been very good with Callumn.

“When he done his cruciate we got him down to best surgeon in London and more recently the club looked after him when he was out with illness.

“From my point of view, it is something I could have done without while so much is going on? Yeah it is, we have vital games coming up.”

Falkirk travel to Stark’s Park this Saturday for a crucial Championship clash with Raith Rovers as they look to end a three-match winless run.

And McGlynn confirmed that Morrison – who has scored three in the last four games – is very much still part of the squad and a key player for now.

"He is a Falkirk player,” the boss added. “As long as he is working hard and showing the right attitude then he is available for selection.

“I had a chat with him this morning (Thursday) to make sure of that and I didn’t see anything untoward. We’ll assess things as we go along.

“I am sure if he is selected to go on the pitch then I am sure he will give it all he has got.”

McGlynn also reckons that the chances of Morrison staying at the club last the January transfer window are likely – with the club not going to accept any ‘low offers’.

“Knowing our board of directors, no chance of that!,” he joked. Why would we take a low offer?

“What we don’t want to happen is for something to happen on the last day of the transfer window.

“That is what happened last year (with interest in Callumn) and we seem to be in this position at this time every year...

“I think he’ll still be here (past January) to be honest. That’s just my opinion. I don’t think anything will happen.

“Maybe I am being naive and his agent will have something sorted out. It would be difficult to get out just now.”