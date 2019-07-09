Falkirk players to get final run-out before Livingston

Falkirk face their final pre-season friendly on Tuesday ahead of the competitive action getting underway against Livingston in the Betfred Cup this weekend.

The Bairns travel to Glebe Park to face Brechin City (7.45pm kick off) on the back of a 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle and defeat to Hamilton Accies.

It's the final chance to get some more minutes under the belt for McKinnon's men before facing Scottish Premiership side Livingston at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

McKinnon told Falkirk TV: "Most of the boys will play 65 to 70 minutes and then we will change it to make sure everyone is fit going into the game Saturday."

The Falkirk boss also spoke about new signing Conor Sammon and is hopeful of bringing in a couple of more players before the weekend.

He said: "He's a little bit behind in his fitness, he hasn't done the same pre-season as others, he will get 60 minutes if he can manage it. I've been delighted with him, his fitness has been really good considering he hasn't really done much.

"A lot of players are tied up but we want to get the best players we possibly can.

"We probably need four players. I think we need cover at the back so we will be looking to strengthen that area as well. We've got good cover in midfield I'm really pleased with that.

"If we can add one or two up top then I think we will be in really good shape.

"There might be one or two signings later in the week."

