Falkirk and Partick Thistle draw 2-2 behind closed doors at Stirling

Falkirk got their second outing of their pre-season programme on Saturday when they faced Partick Thistle in a bounce game at their Stirling University training base.

The match followed the midweek game against Hamilton and once again allowed Bairns boss Ray McKinnon to give all his squad some game time and look at some potential new recruits.

Aidan Connolly heads home Falkirk's first goal (pic: Michael Gillen)

The match ended 2-2 with Aidan Connolly and a trialist netting for Falkirk and Stuart Bannigan, from the penalty spot, and Lewis Mansell on target for Gary Caldwell’s Thistle.

Falkirk play their final warm-up match against Brechin City at Glebe Park, kick-off 7.45pm and open to the public on Tuesday, before the competitive stuff begins with Saturday’s Betfred Cup opener at home to Livingston.

Charlie Telfer in action (pic: Michael Gillen)

Ian McShane closes down new Thistle signing Kenny Miller (pic: Michael Gillen)

Goalkeeping coach Derek Jackson and assistant manager Darren Taylor share a joke as Ray McKinnon concentrates on the game (pic: Michael Gillen)