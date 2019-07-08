Former Celtic and Birmingham striker looks to win long-term contract with Falkirk

Ray McKinnon has bolstered his attacking options by signing former Celtic and Morton striker Denny Johnstone on a "short-term" deal.



The 24-year-old has been on manager McKinnon's radar for sometime and has been in training with the Bairns since May.

Johnstone has been hampered by a troublesome knee injury and was sidelined for most of last season with Morton.

However, the forward has been working "hard" on his fitness throughout the summer and played 45 minutes against Partick Thistle in a bounce game at the weekend.

McKinnon believes Johnstone, who started out at Celtic before moving to Birmingham City, can overcome his injury problems and win a longer-term deal with the club.

McKinnon told Falkirk TV: "Denny is one of these players who I believe has huge potential.

"I tried to sign him at Dundee United and he went down to Birmingham. I eventually signed him for Morton but he got a bad injury.

"Denny has been in at the club since May working on rehab. He's been working so, so hard.

"He's been great, he's done just about all of pre-season now. He got gametime on Saturday and played his first 45 minutes.

"I think if Denny can prove his fitness up until the end of the month then there will be a contract waiting for him.

"He's signed a short-term deal to get him through this period and if, and I'm pretty positive he will come through this, he will be a fantastic signing for us.

"Once he gets clear of the injury he had last year, then he's going to be a fantastic signing for us. We're delighted to have him in here."

Falkirk face Brechin at Glebe Park on Tuesday before competitive action gets underway against Livingston in a Betfred Cup Group G opener on Saturday at the Falkirk Stadium.