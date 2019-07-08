Former Falkirk defender and fans' favourite joins Morton

Former Falkirk defender Peter Grant has joined Scottish Championship outfit Greenock Morton.

The 25-year-old, who was a fans' favourite during his time with the Bairns, has signed a one-year deal with David Hopkin's side.

Grant, son of former Celtic midfielder Peter, joined Falkirk from Peterborough in 2014 and made over 100 appearances for the club.

He scored in the Scottish Cup final defeat in 2015 against Inverness CT, which he said recently was "something that will never leave him".

The following year a cruciate injury to his right knee in a match against Livingston left him sidelined for eight months and stalled his promising career.

Grant was released by Falkirk at the end of the 2017/18 season before joining Derek Adams at Plymouth Argyle.

He endured a frustrating six months in and out of the team before signing for Carlisle United under former Falkirk boss Steven Pressley in the last January transfer window on a short-term deal.