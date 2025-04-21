Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brad Spencer says his team-mates have the title-fight steel to finish the job after Saturday’s shocker against Raith Rovers.

Falkirk ace Brad Spencer says his team-mates need to “keep a calm head” and show that they have the title-fight steel to secure the Scottish Championship title.

The Bairns could have all but wrapped up Premiership promotion on Saturday with a win against Raith Rovers - but they shipped three goals in seven minutes late on after Sean Mackie was sent off on the hour mark for a silly second yellow card.

Calvin Miller’s first-half opener looked like it would be enough for Falkirk but they lost an 88th-minute leveller when Aiden Marsh headed home at the back post. Paul Hanlon then slotted home with the Bairns’ backline all at sea. A penalty from Dylan Easton rounded off a desperate day.

With the title race now officially going down to the last round of fixtures, Spencer says it is time to step up and be counted ahead of the trip to Firhill on Friday night to take on Partick Thistle.

He said: "We will come in and look at what we could have done better. Just like we always do. We need to keep a calm head, get the shoulders back out and chest out. Thistle will be right up for it. They still have a lot to play for. They are going for that final play-off position. We need to be right at it.

"We want to take care of business on Friday night before anyone else plays. We need to focus on ourselves and take care of Friday. Think about that before anything else. But we need to dust ourselves down because it is still in our hands with two games left.

"I think these things happen. Raith are a good side. They had a lot to play for themselves and it just wasn't meant to be our day. I think we have the steel in there (the dressing room) to finish the job but we need to our talking on the park. We need to take care of business come Friday night.

“We need to play our game and not let the outside noise get to us. People will say we don't have the steel to do it - we have to do our talking on the park.”

On the error-strewn Raith reversal, Spencer added: "It is obviously a disappointing day at the office. We started the game really well and had a couple of good chances and managed to score.

"Second half, I think we started well also. Ethan Ross has got a great chance to make it 2-0. The red card changed the game - and Sean (Mackie) will know that - but we have to defend better. The goals are avoidable. The first one comes from a header back across. We should defend that moment better.

"Besides that, 11 v 11, we didn't have much to do. We looked like the only team that was going to create any chances. We need to dust ourselves down and go again.”