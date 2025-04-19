Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ten-man Falkirk throw away lead against Raith Rovers as Scottish Championship title race goes down to the wire.

The Bairns thought they had one hand on the second-tier trophy - but they will need to do it the hard way after chucking away a lead against play-off chasing Raith Rovers.

Falkirk started on top as they looked to grab an early to settle any nerves. The first chance of the match came after ten minutes when Keelan Adams’ smart footwork found Calvin Miller. The in-form winger then played a reverse pass through the Raith backline to Scott Arfield who had had his shot smothered by Josh Rae.

The opener for John McGlynn’s side came six minutes later another neat move. This time around it was Ethan Ross who showed great composure and skill to drive inside and feed the ball along to Miller - who made no mistake when finishing past Rae.

Raith, hunting for the final promotion play-off spot, rallied and they managed to frustrate Falkirk for spells. Jamie Gullan thought he had created a leveller when his effort deflected off Adams, but luckily for the defender, the ball flew past the post.

Sean Mackie then made a crucial clearance in front of goal at the back post to deny what would have been a certain equaliser with Gullan lurking. Lewis Vaughan’s initial effort caused havoc after a defence splitting pass caught the Bairns’ backline out.

In the second half, Falkirk looked to get a second goal that would alleviate any nerves, and they were denied by the impressive Rae on 54 minutes. Ross latched into the ball in the box and managed a decent effort that was somehow blocked by the onrushing goalkeeper.

Up the other end, Vaughan couldn’t get his feet sorted out swiftly in the box with Dylan Tait eventually clearing the ball.

It felt like Raith weren’t out of this game. And that feeling got even stronger when Mackie managed to get himself sent off for two yellows in quick succession.

The first was a stonewaller. Tait sold his man in midfield and a pass out wide left the full-back with no choice but to stop a promising attack. The second was silly. Three minutes after being booked, Mackie made a challenge he didn’t have to make and it left ten-man Falkirk with half an hour to manage.

Raith had more of the ball, and they made attacking changes, but in terms of clear-cut chances - they didn’t create too much.

Tom Lang, who came on at the break for Coll Donaldson, was imperious in the centre of defence. The Bairns’ backline in general defended their box with their lives.

But with four minutes remaining, the man advantage finally paid off for the visitors. Substitute Aiden Marsh was in the right place at the right time to head home at the back post.

And it got worse. Paul Hanlon found himself free to slot home to make it 2-1 in injury-time after Falkirk simply fell apart. It wasa total bottle job.

Dylan Easton then put the gloss on the scoreline with a penalty six minutes into injury-time after substitute Finn Yeats fouled in the box - but the game was over and done with by that point.

Now the title race is very much on. Livingston will be watching closely next Friday night when the Bairns travel to Firhill knowing that first spot isn’t anywhere near sealed yet.

Falkirk v Raith Rovers match information

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Donaldson, Henderson, Mackie, Spencer, Tait, Arfield, Ross, Miller, Oliver.

Subs: Munro, Lang, Graham, Yeats, Nesbitt, Thomson, Agyeman, Stewart, MacIver.

Raith Rovers: Rae, Doherty, Fordyce, Hanlon, Mullin, Brown, Matthews, Stevenson, Easton, Vaughan, Gullan.

Subs: McNeil, Dick, Murray, Connolly, Gibson, Byrne, Montagu, Gitau, Marsh.

Referee: Ross Hardie.

Attendance: 7,529.