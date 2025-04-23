Falkirk duo in the running for PFA Scotland Championship player of the year prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brad Spencer and Calvin Miller both nominated for PFA Scotland Championship player of the year award after stunning campaign.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns sit top of the second-tier table with two games to go - and two of Falkirk’s top performers this season are in the running for the top player prize.

Voted for by their fellow professionals, the dynamic duo have helped John McGlynn’s side rack up 21 wins from 34 outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that leaves Falkirk in pole position to win automatic promotion to the Premiership. A second successive promotion would be on the cards if the Bairns pick up three points away to Partick Thistle on Friday night.

Both were included in the team of the year, which was announced earlier this week. Defensive team-mates Keelan Adams and Liam Henderson also made that list.

Midfielder Spencer, 28, has played in all of the Bairns’ league outings so far. He’s managed eight goals and two assists while controlling and dominating the middle of the park.

Winger Miller, 27, has enjoyed a strong end to the campaign. He has managed nine goals and ten assists so far this season.

Going up against the Falkirk pair for the top prize is Livingston’s Robbie Muirhead and Ayr United’s Jay Henderson.