Blair Alston on his hat-trick against Annan and why he is 'loving life' at Stenhousemuir

Blair Alston and his new gaffer Gary Naysmith (Photo: Alan Murray)

Stenhousemuir ace Blair Alston says is loving life at the Warriors after making the shock move to part-time football last month after departing Championship side Partick Thistle.

The veteran midfielder, 32, made the unexpected move to Gary Naysmith’s team with the goal of transitioning to part-time level as he begins studying for life outside of football.

And he has hit the ground running at League One level, helping the Warriors to back-to-back home wins in his two starts so far – with last Saturday seeing him net a seven minute hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Annan Athletic.

On the result and his treble, he told Warriors TV: “Winning is all that really matters. I think that we had a ten minute that won us the game really in the second half. It was tight.

"We started a little bit slowly really although we did score two good goals in the first half. DJ (Darren Jamieson) has made a big save from the penalty to keep it at 2-1 going into half time.

"Both penalties were ones that at the time felt like they couldn’t have been. DJ’s penalty save was the catalyst for us to push on after the break and the gaffer (Gary Naysmith) told us to get tighter to them and we managed to blow them away. On a personal level it was great to grab a few goals.”

He added: "I’ve found a really good group of boys here and I loving being in around around the changing room. I knew the time would come that I would be looking into part-time football so I was prepared for it. That is two starts for me and two wins.”