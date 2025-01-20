Stenhousemuir councillor says politics 'doesn't have to be dull' as she urges more to get involved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A councillor wants other women to get involved in politics and promises “it doesn’t have to be dull”.

Councillor Laura Murtagh is encouraging women to attend the upcoming First Step to Stand event where there will be an opportunity to hear more about how to get involved, as well as first-hand advice and reflections from female politicians from a variety of political parties.

“If you’re asking yourself whether you can be involved in elected politics then you are most of the way there - don’t let anyone hold you back,” she said.

A passionate campaigner for social justice and environmental issues from a young age, Laura was heavily involved in politics while at university.

Councillor Laura Murtagh is keen to for other women to consider getting involved in politics. Pic: Falkirk Council

She then became a mother for the first time 19 years ago and felt the sacrifices required to stay in politics at that time were too high. It wasn’t until her children were older that she was ready to return.

“The experiences I had as a mum and being part of a local community, really made me want to get involved in local politics. Particularly seeing how vital decisions made at council were to the life chances of our young people.”

In 2017, Laura became a councillor for Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst and was then re-elected in 2022.

Acknowledging that her first term wasn’t without its challenges, the 44-year-old stresses there have been significant improvements made, particularly with the introduction of hybrid and flexible working.

“That has been an absolute gamechanger - not only as a parent but also for having another job and living with a disability.”

She believes part of her success as a councillor is her ability to make connections.

“The thing that made a huge difference was making connections and leaning on others for support and advice. My number one piece of advice is to reach out – find your tribe.”

Setting boundaries is also hugely important, as is learning to say no.

“As women we often feel we need to prove we can do it all despite our other responsibilities, but that mindset leads to burnout. You’ll be a much better councillor if you’re not burnt out and people will get the best version of you.”

Having faced barriers – including discrimination and trauma – she feels her lived experiences give her a unique perspective.

“I hope I have brought an energy and drive from my own experiences to ensure that the needs of everyone are considered and understood in decision making.”

She also highlights the importance of different voices and viewpoints in local politics – another reason why women should attend the First Step to Stand event.

“I have a fairly neurodiverse way of looking at things at times but that’s a strength, not a weakness. We need all talents involved in politics – including those who love detail and those who are just a tiny bit silly at times.

“Ultimately diversity is the spice of life, and I very much enjoy bringing a bit of unique flavour and seeing how others do that too. Politics doesn’t have to be dull.”

You can chat with Laura about her journey at the First Step to Stand event, which aims to encourage women into local politics and community activism.

The event takes place on Sunday, February 2 between 1pm to 3pm, in Trinity Church, Falkirk.