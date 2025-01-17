First Step to Stand aims to encourage more women to get involved in Falkirk Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An initiative to encourage more women to make a difference in their community by becoming a councillor takes place next month.

Organised by Councillor Siobhan Paterson, in partnership with Elect Her, the free event aims to highlight how women of all ages and backgrounds can step into local government, balance life’s commitments and bring their unique voice to politics.

It takes place on Sunday, February 2 in Falkirk’s Trinity Church from 1pm to 3pm.

The First Step to Stand event aims to demystify the role of a councillor and empower and inspire more women to step into local politics and community activism.

Left to right: Councillors Laura Murtagh, Anne Hannah, Siobhan Paterson, Cecil Meiklejohn and Stacey Devine are hoping to inspire other women to Take the First Step into local politics. Pic: Falkirk Council

Following last summer’s general election there are currently 263 women sitting as MPs out of 650 with the 40.4 per cent the highest ever proportion of women MPs. In the Scottish parliament the most recent figures show a slightly higher ratio of women at 46 per cent of MSPs female.

While women bring unique perspectives and priorities to politics, despite making up half the population, they remain underrepresented in local government. This event hopes to change that, ensuring as diverse a range of voices are involved in decisions that affect our communities.

And the event will have six female councillors from across the political spectrum sharing their stories, as well as discussing the impact of their work and how they balance their roles in local government with their work and personal life.

Speaking will be councilors Cecil Meiklejohn, Anne Hannah, Siobhan Paterson, Stacey Devine, Laura Murtagh, and Sarah Patrick.

Giving an insight into the event, organiser Councillor Paterson, said: "We’ve organised this event to show women that becoming a councillor and making a difference is achievable, even while balancing work and family commitments. We understand the pressures women face, but we also know how rewarding it can be to take on this role and contribute to your community.

“By providing practical advice, honest insight, and the chance to connect with like-minded women, we hope the event will inspire women to see how their unique skills and life experiences can make a real difference in local government and their communities.

“If you’ve ever thought about stepping into politics or just want to find out more about what councillors do, we’d encourage you to come along and take part in friendly discussions in a safe and welcoming environment."

The councillors hope that they will help to demystify the role of a councillor, explaining what councils do, what their role involves, and the skills needed.

They also want to inspire women to get involved, highlighting how female councillors balance their political lives with careers, families, and personal commitments, as well as highlighting the positive impact of women in politics, from better decision-making to addressing community priorities

To make it easier for those who have young children to attend, a children’s area with games, cartoons, and adult supervision will be available, so there’s no need to worry about arranging childcare.

Whether you're ready to stand in the next local election or just want to find out more about how you can get involved in local politics or community activism, the organisers believe this event could give you lots of answers.

