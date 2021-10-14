SNP victory in Falkirk Council by-election

Nationalist candidate Emma Russell was returned as the new councillor for the Falkirk South ward with 1691 first preference votes.

Sarah Patrick came a close second for the Scottish Conservatives with 1676 votes.

The by-election came after long-standing Labour councillor and former Provost Pat Reid unexpectedly stood down in August.

Jubilant Emma Russell won the by-election for the SNP

James Marshall had been hoping to take his place but on the day only polled 679 first preference votes.

Scottish Green candidate Stuart Duffin received 267 votes.

Only around a third of voters turned out with 4364 votes cast, 32.5 per cent of those eligible to go to the polls.

Returning officer Kenneth Lawrie announces the SNP victory as the four candidates look on

The result was announced by returning officer Kenneth Lawrie shortly after midnight.

Ms Russell’s election now gives the SNP administration13 councillors, while Labour and the Conservatives both have seven, and there are two Independents.

She joins SNP colleague Lorna Binnie and Tory John Patrick in representing Falkirk South.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.