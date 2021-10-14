SNP victory in Falkirk Council by-election
The SNP are celebrating after winning the Falkirk Council by-election.
Nationalist candidate Emma Russell was returned as the new councillor for the Falkirk South ward with 1691 first preference votes.
Sarah Patrick came a close second for the Scottish Conservatives with 1676 votes.
The by-election came after long-standing Labour councillor and former Provost Pat Reid unexpectedly stood down in August.
James Marshall had been hoping to take his place but on the day only polled 679 first preference votes.
Scottish Green candidate Stuart Duffin received 267 votes.
Only around a third of voters turned out with 4364 votes cast, 32.5 per cent of those eligible to go to the polls.
The result was announced by returning officer Kenneth Lawrie shortly after midnight.
Ms Russell’s election now gives the SNP administration13 councillors, while Labour and the Conservatives both have seven, and there are two Independents.
She joins SNP colleague Lorna Binnie and Tory John Patrick in representing Falkirk South.