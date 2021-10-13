Falkirk multi-storey: Council explains why lift was out of action for over two months

Symon Tower, which is home to many elderly residents, was left with only one working lift between July and the start of this week following a breakdown.

It’s claimed one resident required hospital treatment after climbing several flights of stairs due to the issue.

Resident Gordon Currie said: “For nine weeks now one of our lifts has been out of order.

Symon Tower in Falkirk was left with only one working lift for more than two months due to a breakdown. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“As the majority of residents are elderly this has been a great inconvenience for us.

“Falkirk Council offer very little updates on the problem and say they are waiting for a part to arrive from Italy. There is no offer of a reduction on our yearly factor fee to them.

“What’s more important is the medical side of things here at the moment. I know of one person who, because the other lift broke down, had to climb 14 flights of stairs.

“After this he was admitted to hospital and stents fitted for a heart complaint brought on by this.”

A council spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately one of the lifts at Symon Court broke down in July.

“Whilst the lift has been out of service, the other lift has been working, servicing all floors.

“However, we did receive a report that the working lift broke down but it was running smoothly, with no faults showing two hours later when our engineer visited.

“The part we have been waiting for arrived at the beginning of the week, repairs were carried out yesterday (October 12) and the lift is now in full working order.”

