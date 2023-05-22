It follows the closure of Falkirk Town Hall earlier this year with much of the equipment being transferred from the West Bridge Street venue and reused. Lighting desks, lights, seating and sound systems were relocated from FTH and can be used by both local and professional touring productions.

New truss systems have been installed at both venues – a motorised system in Grangemouth and a manual hoist in Bo’ness. The work at Grangemouth now allows better and safer access in the roof space to allow access to the motors for maintenance and functionality.

The work will also allow for companies to use aerial flying within the halls, already used in the recent production of Pretty in Pink and Project Theatre’s production of Matilda last week.

Inspecting the new equipment at Grangemouth Town Hall, left to right, Councillor Iain Sinclair, portfolio holder for education; Councillor David Balfour, depute provost; Gary Smith, team leader; Provost Robert Bissett; and Rhona Jay, education service manager

The improvements mean that Grangemouth now has a venue capacity of 490 seats theatre style and is the largest venue in the Council area. Capacity at Bo’ness will increase to 420 seats.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for economic development, said: “The benefits of the work are two-fold – firstly, the variety of productions we can stage will be far more varied bring a better selection of performances to local audiences and secondly, we can meet more expectations of both local groups and touring companies in terms of what they need.

