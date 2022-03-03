All change for collection of garden rubbish and food waste bins from houses across Falkirk

The change will mean that people’s brown bins – which are currently just for garden waste – will be collected every fortnight throughout the year.

The proposal by the SNP administration was agreed by members of Falkirk Council when it met on Wednesday to agree its capital budget.

But it won’t happen straight away.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bin collections are set to change

The meeting heard that it will be necessary to build a new facility at its Bo’ness recycling centre, Kinneil Kerse, at a cost of about £300,000.

However, councillors were told that the new system will save an estimated £400,000 every year once it is up and running.

The council hopes that the new arrangements will encourage more households to use the food waste collections.

The SNP’s environment spokesperson, Councillor Paul Garner, said: “Collections of this type are quite common throughout Scotland.

“In order to achieve this efficiency, the council requires a purpose-built food waste transfer facility at a cost of £300,000.”

He added that the change would benefit the council as it is estimated that around one-third of waste in “green bins” is actually food waste.

Reducing landfill would help the council’s net zero ambitions as will the fact that it will reduce the number of vehicles needed by six.

It will also reduce the need for the manufacture of grey food caddies, said Councillor Garner.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.