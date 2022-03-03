Banned for life: Bonnybridge businessman found slumped at wheel with empty wine bottle

The 55-year-old narrowly avoided prison yesterday after Perth Sheriff Court heard he had a previous conviction for a drunken joyride on a main road in an electric golf buggy.

Peat admitted driving dangerously and while under the influence of drink or drugs on the Perth to Auchterarder stretch of the A9 on January 27. The father of four, who runs the Falkirk-based Central Demolition, also admitted failing to provide a roadside breath test and a subsequent blood specimen.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “The accused's vehicle was observed swerving between lanes and, at one point, had two wheels on the verge.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“Witnesses observed it braking and accelerating sporadically. They backed off and began driving at 20mph to avoid a collision. They contacted police.

'Another driver observed multiple vehicles slowing down and an HGV with its hazard lights on in front of the accused's vehicle. One witness observed what appeared to be the accused slumped in the driver's seat.

'Several police units attended. It was traced outside a Honda dealership with its engine running and the lights on. They took some time knocking the window to rouse the accused.

“It was obvious he was under the influence. There was a strong smell of alcohol and his speech was slurred.

'There was an empty wine bottle in the front seat. He was required to give a specimen of breath but refused, and complained of chest pain. An ambulance was summoned.

“He refused to provide a specimen of blood, and was kept in police custody.”

Solicitor Maurice Smyth, defending, claimed Peat had not been drinking and had suffered a seizure at the wheel.

Sheriff Alison Michie pointed out he had pleaded guilty to driving dangerously while under the influence and was obviously drunk at the wheel. She noted his seizures were related to alcohol withdrawal.

Peat, of High Bonnybridge, near Falkirk, was placed on a curfew from 7pm to 6am each day for six months and disqualified from driving for life.

