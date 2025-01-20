Bo'ness mum encourages others to get involved in politics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum-of-two knows first-hand how challenging it can be to juggle family life and work commitments, but didn’t let it stop her going into local politics to make a real difference in her community.

Councillor Stacey Devine now wants other women to follow in her footsteps and an event next month will be an opportunity to her more from her and other female politicians from different parties.

Her journey into politics began early around the time of the Iraq War and with a passion for equality, she became actively involved in campaigns and peaceful demonstrations as a teenager.

Despite initial doubts, particularly as a young single mother, Stacey’s desire to challenge stereotypes, bring diverse voices into local politics, and create a better future for her children and her community inspired her to take the leap and stand for election.

Councillor Stacey Devine knows it is difficult to juggle motherhood with being a politician but believes it is worth it. Pic: Falkirk Council

In 2022, she was elected as one of three councillors for Bo'ness and Blackness. Since then, Stacey, 38, has brought her passion for equality and community safety to the forefront of her role.

She said: "I’ve always believed in standing up for what’s right. As a survivor of domestic abuse, issues like gender-based violence are incredibly important to me and directly affect so many women in our community. If we don’t feel safe in our communities, nothing else works.

"Being a councillor gives me the ability to highlight issues like this that don’t normally get the spotlight as well as advocate for women’s healthcare and other underrepresented topics.”

Like many women, Stacey admits she once doubted whether she could balance being a councillor with raising her children.

“I had moments of imposter syndrome, thinking, 'How will I manage this?’ But I realised that my experiences as a mum - multitasking, prioritising, being a good listener and negotiator, and being empathetic - are exactly what I bring to the table as a councillor.

“I truly believe women and mothers have a unique perspective that leads to better, more inclusive decision-making.”

Like with any other job, being a councillor can be a balancing act, juggling school runs, childcare, demands of work and trying to take time for self-care. Stacey credits a strong support network – including her partner, mum, sister, and friends – for helping her navigate council work alongside family life.

“My children inspire me every day to do better,” she said. “My daughter often tells me she wants to be just like her mum. That’s one of the reasons I do this. I want to show her and others that women can lead, because I truly believe you cannot be what you cannot see.”

For Stacey, being a councillor is much more than attending meetings. It’s about being visible in her community, whether helping a family in need or supporting local community groups.

“It’s about being on the ground. It’s about a willingness to help. It’s about trying to come up with solutions and listening to the concerns of all, not just the loudest voices. Skills I’ve really developed being a mum which have helped me navigate parenthood and now being a councillor.”

Encouraging others to get involved, she said: “Don’t let self-doubt stop you. Your voice and experiences are needed, and your skills as a mum or professional are invaluable. Politics needs more women. Diverse voices lead to better outcomes, and if you’ve ever thought about stepping forward, please come along to the event and find out more."

You can chat with Stacey about her journey at the First Step to Stand event, which aims to encourage women into local politics and community activism.

The event takes place on Sunday, February 2, between 1pm to 3pm, in Trinity Church, Falkirk.