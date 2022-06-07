The Killers told to turn down the volume for Falkirk Stadium concert

There were the complaints that people living miles away to the west could hear Brandon Flowers and his bandmates during last night’s two hour concert.

However, those living in Grangemouth which is less than a mile from the stadium reported hearing nothing of the concert which attracted 20,000-plus fans.

One complainer told The Falkirk Herald: “While it is great for FalkirkStadium have their first big concert since the pandemic, do you know that it could be heard over at Hallglen and the noise and reverberations from the bass could be felt and heard as far away as Larbert. Not good.”

Brandon Flowers and The Killers delighted fans inside Falkirk Stadium - but not some residents outside. Pic: Rob Loud

Another said: “I am near Camelon crematorium and can hear it. The thumping with the bass is actually a joke. I have neighbours with young babies that certainly won't be getting any sleep.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We had officers there monitoring last night as there are specific licence conditions related to noise.

“These conditions are similar to those used throughout Scotland.

“We have used these same conditions for previous events, and we generally get very few complaints from such events at Falkirk Stadium.

“We are aware of a couple of reports on Twitter of the music being loud some distance away. We also received a small number of complaints last night/this morning.