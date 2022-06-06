The Killers: Super fans queue up overnight as road at Falkirk Stadium closes

The first of the dedicated followers turned up at 10pm on Sunday and slept out overnight to ensure there space at the front.

Doors open at 5.30pm with support act the Blossoms on tonight while for tomorrow’s concert it’s Supergrass.

The American rock band, deemed one of the biggest of the 21st century after selling more than 28 million records worldwide, are currently on a tour of the UK and Ireland which has been postponed twice before due to the pandemic restrictions.

Killers fan Jackie West from Grangemouth was first in the queue for tonight's concert. Pictured with friend David Rogers from Falkirk

First in the queue of fans was Jackie West, 64, a retired civil servant from Gragemouth.

Jackie has already been to over 80 Killers’ concerts, including in Las Vegas.

She is also with friend David Rogers, 49, who is from Falkirk and works in IT recruitment.

Some of the first fans who started queuing last night for the Killers concert at Falkirk Stadium

Their friendship began at a Killers concert in Wembley and tonight will be David’s 111th time seing the super band.

However, probably the furthest travelled fan tonight will be Stephanie Juddo who has come all the way from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

She is attending her sixth Killers’ concert tonight and will also be back at Falkirk Stadium tomorrow before then heading to their concerts in Manchester and Dublin.

Concertgoers and other motorists are reminded that the A9 between Westfield roundabout and Bog Road roundabout will be closed to all traffic from 3pm to 1am both tonight and tomorrow.