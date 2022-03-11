Miriam and her Grangemouth acrobalance troupe bend over backwards to help Ukraine

Miriam Wolanski, who runs Wolanski’s Pole and Aerial Fitness, in Roseland Hall, Grangemouth Business Centre, and the members of the club have already raised over £1000 for the cause.

Now they are rehearsing for a special show which is sheduled to take place outside the pole and aerial fitness facility on Sunday afternoon.

Miriam Wolanski and her acrobalance troupe will be holding a special display in aid of Ukraine on Sunday

Miraiam said: “There will be several art installations and creative displays organised and this will kick off on Sunday when our Acrobalance troupe will be attending a workshop and doing a group acrobalance photo together with some peace signs.

"Our aerial big rig will be set up on the green outside our Grangemouth studio and, weather permitting, we will also use some fire props.”

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

